Trump rails against special counsel Jack Smith; Georgia indictment expected A social media post from Donald Trump saying "If you go after me, I'm coming after you!" prompted prosecutors to ask for a protective order concerning evidence in the federal 2020 election interference case against the former president. This comes as one of Trump's attorneys says an indictment about election interference in George is on the way. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa and CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion have more.