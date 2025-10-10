Trump praised by Israeli hostage families as Palestinians begin journey home President Trump will be heading to the Middle East as the first phase of his peace plan for Gaza goes into action. As Debora Patta reports, the guns fell silent after a ceasefire took hold, starting the clock on a 72-hour deadline for Hamas to return the Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. Norah O'Donnell also spoke to former Secretaries of State Condoleezza Rice and Hillary Clinton about their thoughts on the peace deal.