Inside the possible indictments for Trump in Jan. 6 and Georgia election interference investigations

More criminal charges for Donald Trump could be coming as soon as Tuesday in the special counsel's Jan. 6 investigation. The former president has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, but took to social media Monday saying that another indictment "will be coming out any day now" after he received a target letter last month. CBS News Justice Department reporter and producer Rob Legare has the latest on that plus the investigation going on in Fulton County, Georgia.
