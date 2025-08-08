Trump orders universities to turn over admissions data on applicants' race In 2023, the Supreme Court ruled colleges and universities could consider race and life experiences in the admissions process, but that race could not be a determining factor. President Trump has gone a step further, now requiring new data on admissions seemingly aimed at filtering out race as part of the considerations at all. Amalea Smirniotopoulos, senior policy counsel and co-manager of the Legal Defense Fund's Equal Protection Initiative, joins "The Takeout" to discuss.