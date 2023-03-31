Trump, now under indictment, expected to be arraigned in New York next week Former President Donald Trump has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury. The exact charges are unclear because the indictment remains under seal, but it is related to an alleged "hush money" payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election. Trump's legal team told CBS News the former president is expected to surrender to New York authorities Tuesday. CBS News reporter Graham Kates joined Anne-Marie Green to discuss.