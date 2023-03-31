Watch CBS News

Trump, now under indictment, expected to be arraigned in New York next week

Former President Donald Trump has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury. The exact charges are unclear because the indictment remains under seal, but it is related to an alleged "hush money" payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election. Trump's legal team told CBS News the former president is expected to surrender to New York authorities Tuesday. CBS News reporter Graham Kates joined Anne-Marie Green to discuss.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.