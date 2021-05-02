Live

Trump nominates Christopher Wray as FBI director

President Trump has found a replacement for fired FBI Director James Comey. Mr. Trump tweeted: "I will be nominating Christopher A. Wray, a man of impeccable credentials, to be the new Director of the FBI." Margaret Brennan reports.
