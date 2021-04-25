Live

Watch CBSN Live

Trump: No new business deals while president

President-elect Donald Trump is facing growing backlash over his business ties as his inauguration nears. Trump insists that all business matters will be left to his children. Reuters White House correspondent Jeff Mason joins CBSN to discuss.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.