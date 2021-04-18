Live

Watch CBSN Live

Trump labels Clinton "world-class liar"

CBSN contributor Leslie Sanchez joins CBS News senior political editor Steve Chaggaris and correspondent Chip Reid to break down Donald Trump's economy speech and his attacks calling Hillary Clinton a "corrupt," "world-class liar."
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.