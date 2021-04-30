Live

Watch CBSN Live

Trump is "putting Iran on notice," Pence says

Vice President Pence introduced President Trump at a rally to mark their first 100 days in office. Pence touted Trump's foreign policy achievements, saying Trump is standing strong against North Korea, Iran and ISIS.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.