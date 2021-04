Trump in Mar-a-Lago before critical week in Washington President Trump is in Mar-a-Lago, his private club in Palm Beach, Florida, before a big week in Washington, D.C. CBS News correspondent Errol Barnett spoke to CBSN about the looming vote on the GOP health care proposal as well as FBI Director James Comey's upcoming appearance on Capitol Hill, where he's likely to face questions over the president's wiretapping claims.