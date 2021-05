Trump: If there is no wall, there is no DACA President Trump is threatening there will be no deal on DACA, the Obama-era program that gives legal status to undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children, if there is no funding for a border wall. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said he's taking his offer to fund the border wall off the table. Editor-in-Chief of The Hill Bob Cusack explains where the negotiations go from here.