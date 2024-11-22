Trump "hush money" case sentencing delayed for third time since guilty verdict New York Justice Juan Merchan has delayed the sentencing of President-elect Donald Trump in the "hush money" case where he was found guilty. Merchan gave Trump's legal team until Dec. 2 to file a motion to dismiss the case as the former president prepares for a second term in the White House. CBS News contributor Caroline Polisi has more on the decision, and CBS News campaign reporter Jake Rosen has more on the Trump campaign's latest moves.