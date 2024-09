Trump holding rally in New York, Harris courting Hispanic voters with 48 days till Election Day With 48 days to go until Election Day, former President Donald Trump is holding a rally in New York where he's expected to focus on immigration and the economy. Vice President Kamala Harris, meanwhile, will be speaking at the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute's leadership conference. CBS News' Caitlin Huey-Burns and Shawna Mizelle have more from the campaign trail.