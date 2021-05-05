Live

Watch CBSN Live

Trump gives update on Hurricane Irma response

President Trump appeared outside the White House Sunday with first lady Melania Trump. He spoke about the federal government's response to Hurricane Irma and said he will survey the damage in Florida "very soon." Watch the president's full comments.
