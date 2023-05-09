Watch CBS News

Trump found liable for defamation, sexual abuse

Former President Donald Trump was found liable Tuesday for defamation and sexual abuse in a New York City trial stemming from allegations that he raped E. Jean Carroll. The jury did not find Trump liable for rape. Elaine Quijano has the details.
