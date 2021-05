Trump ends immigration program, adding to Congress' to-do list President Trump rescinded Obama-era legislation that gave legal status undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children. But later, Mr. Trump tweeted that if Congress fails to legalize DACA, he will revisit the issue later. CBSN political contributor and White House reporter for Time Zeke Miller and CBSN political contributor and columnist for the Boston Herald Michael Graham join "Red & Blue" to discuss.