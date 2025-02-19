Watch CBS News

Trump endorses Johnson's House budget plan

President Trump is endorsing House Speaker Mike Johnson's budget plan as the Senate works on its own proposal. This comes as lawmakers react to Mr. Trump's comments on Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy. CBS News' Taurean Small reports.
