Trump eats taco bowl, declares "I love Hispanics"

In honor of Cinco de Mayo Donald Trump tweeted out a picture of himself eating a taco bowl accompanied by a message that says "I love Hispanics!" Hillary Clinton quickly fired back on Twitter, pointing to his controversial stance in the past.
