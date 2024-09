Trump doubles down on Springfield pet-eating comments, calls for Ohio mass deportations Former President Donald Trump spoke to reporters in Ranchos Palos Verdes, California, and doubled down on debunked allegations of Haitian immigrants eating people's pets in Springfield, Ohio. Trump called for mass deportations there while making an argument for California voters to elect him. CBS News' Caitlin Huey-Burns asked Trump a question about right-wing activist Laura Loomer.