Trump doesn't rule out using military force to take control of Panama Canal, Greenland President-elect Donald Trump held a wide-ranging press conference at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday. He addressed pardons for Jan. 6 defendants and whether he would pursue efforts to put Greenland and the Panama Canal under U.S. control. He also discussed whether he would try to rename the Gulf of Mexico. CBS News' Caitlin Huey-Burns reports.