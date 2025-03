Trump denies Elon Musk will be briefed on a China war plan during Pentagon visit Elon Musk is set to visit the Pentagon Friday for what Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is calling "an informal meeting about innovation, efficiencies & smarter production." Thursday, President Trump took to social media to slam reports from the New York Times that Musk's visit would include a briefing on a potential war with China. CBS News correspondent Natalie Brand has more.