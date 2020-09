Trump defends decision to withhold information on COVID-19 threat At a briefing Thursday, reporters pressed President Trump on how he could be trusted after it was revealed that he intentionally withheld information about COVID-19 from the public in the early days of the pandemic. CBS News White House correspondent Ben Tracy joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano on "Red & Blue" with more on Mr. Trump's response. (Disclosure: "Rage" is distributed by Simon & Schuster, a division of ViacomCBS)