Trump, Cruz, and the "war of wives"

A fight some are calling the "war of the wives" continues to escalate and Donald Trump says it's Ted Cruz's fault. CBS News senior political editor Steve Chaggaris joins CBSN for the latest on the GOP wife battle.
