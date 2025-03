Trump could reduce tariffs as soon as tomorrow, commerce secretary says Ahead of President Trump's address to Congress on Tuesday night, the stock market took a dive for the second day in a row, largely due to Mr. Trump's sweeping tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China. However, after the markets closed, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said the president could reduce the levies on Canada and Mexico as soon as Wednesday. CBS News' Weijia Jiang and Nikole Killion have more.