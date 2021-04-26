Trump claims "sleazeball" political operatives made Russian blackmail dossier In a series of tweets, Donald Trump said the dossier he was shown by FBI Director James Comey, containing potentially compromising, though unverified, information allegedly held by the Russians, was "fake news" created by political operatives on both sides of the aisle. The Wall Street Journal's Gerald Seib breaks down Trump's relationship with the intelligence community, and what to expect once Trump is sworn into office.