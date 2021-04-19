Live

Watch CBSN Live

Trump campaign chief on GOP convention Day 3

Paul Manafort, chairman of the Donald Trump campaign, and Bloomberg Politics managing editor John Heilemann join "CBS This Morning" to discuss Eric Trump's upcoming speech Wednesday night and the movement the Republican nominee is tapping into.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.