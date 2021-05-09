Live

Watch CBSN Live

President Trump calls Sen. McCain's wife

President Trump called the wife of Sen. John McCain on Friday. The 81-year-old Republican is in the hospital for cancer treatments, and the White House says the president called Cindy McCain to check in on McCain and wish her family well.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.