Live

Watch CBSN Live

Trump calls Obamacare a disaster at Florida rally

Donald Trump took aim at Obamacare while campaigning in Sanford, Florida, Tuesday. He called the program a disaster, bemoaning recent reports that premiums will increase in 2017. Trump also talked about his plans for NASA. See his full remarks.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.