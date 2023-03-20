Trump calls for protests ahead of possible indictment Former President Trump called for protests this week ahead of a possible indictment in Manhattan Criminal Court. A grand jury is investigating alleged hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels at a crucial moment in the 2016 campaign. Trump has denied any wrongdoing and his lawyer says their team will be questioning the credibility of key witnesses. Chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa reports from the criminal courthouse in Manhattan.