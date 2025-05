Trump calls on Fed to lower interest rates after new jobs report Employers added 177,000 jobs last month as the labor market keeps humming, for now, despite all the turmoil caused by President Trump's tariffs. The White House is taking credit for the job growth after blaming former President Biden for the drop in gross domestic product earlier this week. Mr. Trump said this is a sign that Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell should cut interest rates. CBS News' Ed O'Keefe and Jo Ling Kent report.