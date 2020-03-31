Trump splits with governors on virus tests President Trump suggested surgical masks were being stolen by health care workers during a Monday press conference while also claiming the country's governors were thanking him for the federal assistance they have received in fighting the coronavirus pandemic. A record of the call seems to refute Mr. Trump's claim, where Montana Governor Steve Bullock warned him that testing delays could soon overwhelm hospitals in rural areas. Weijia Jiang reports on what else the president covered during the task force press briefing.