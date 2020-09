Trump, Biden, Clinton react to death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg as political battle looms Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died at the age of 87. President Trump described Ginsburg as "a fighter to the end," reacting to her death as he left a Minnesota campaign rally. While tributes from people like all four living former presidents poured in, the trailblazer's death is opening up a new campaign issue. Nikole Killion reports.