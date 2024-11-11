Watch CBS News

Trump begins filling out administration positions

President-elect Donald Trump has picked Rep. Elise Stefanik to be the U.S. ambassador to the U.N., and former Congressman Lee Zeldin to head the EPA. Weijia Jiang takes a look at their records and what the appointments could mean.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.