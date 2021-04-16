Live

Trump awkwardly refers to 9/11 as "7-11"

At a rally in Buffalo, New York, Republican front-runner Donald Trump mistakenly referred to 9/11 as "7-11". He obviously didn't realize he was mentioning the convenience store chain instead of the terror attacks.
