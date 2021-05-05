Live

Watch CBSN Live

Trump arrives in Texas to survey Harvey damage

President Trump arrived in Texas Saturday, where he will meet with people displaced by Hurricane Harvey. He's expected to visit Houston before heading to Lake Charles, Louisiana. Politico's John Meyer joins CBSN with more on the president's visit.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.