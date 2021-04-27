Stream CBSN Live
Biden's First 100 Days
Affirmative Action
Coronavirus Pandemic
Derek Chauvin Verdict
Trump appears to defend Putin in interview
In an interview, President Trump said he respects Russian President Vladimir Putin but added, "Will I get along with him? I have no idea." CBS News senior security analyist Mike Morell discusses on CBSN.
