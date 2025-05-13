Watch CBS News

Trump announces plan to end Syria sanctions

President Trump announced his plan to lift U.S. sanctions against Syria months after the Bashar al-Assad regime was ousted. Mr. Trump said he discussed the move with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.
