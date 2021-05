Trump and Putin discuss Russian meddling in 2016 election President Trump met with Russian President Vladimir Putin Friday at the G20 economic summit in Hamburg, Germany for their first face-to-face talks. One of the topics of discussion: the alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the two leaders agree on one thing: that the allegations have become a hindrance to better relations between the U.S. and Russia. Major Garrett reports.