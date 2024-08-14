Trump and Harris focus on economic issues on campaign trail Former President Donald Trump hit the campaign trail in the battleground state of North Carolina, where he gave remarks about his economic agenda. His opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, is also planning to speak in North Carolina later this week. She is expected to touch on her plan for the economy and highlight some of the successes of the Biden-Harris administration on the heels of a positive inflation report. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa has details.