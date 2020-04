Trump and Fauci at odds on reopening economy President Trump claimed the U.S. will soon be conducting 5 million coronavirus tests per day, but the current number sits around 200,000 per day. At a White House event for small businesses, Mr. Trump said the worst of the pandemic is behind us. Dr. Anthony Fauci, however, warned that rushing to reopen the country could lead to a rebound. Ben Tracy breaks down the mixed messages coming from the White House.