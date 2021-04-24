Live

Trump allies defend Steve Bannon pick

President-elect Donald Trump's choice of Steve Bannon as chief strategist is sparking major backlash. Critics are slamming Bannon as a fascist and white nationalist. CBS News correspondent Chip Reid joins CBSN with the latest on the appointment.
