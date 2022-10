Legal analyst on Steve Bannon's 4-month prison sentence on contempt of Congress charges Former Trump strategist Steve Bannon has been sentenced to four months in prison for defying a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. CBS News legal analyst Keir Dougall breaks down the sentencing. He also weighs in on a separate investigation in Georgia into efforts to overturn the 2020 election.