Trump administration to roll back Biden-era environmental protections

The head of the Environmental Protection Agency announced Wednesday 31 actions rolling back key public health and climate change policies. These regulation cutbacks impact wastewater discharges, how the oil and gas industries report greenhouse gas emissions, coal plant regulations, national air quality standards and electric vehicle mandates. Tracy Wholf, senior coordinating producer of the CBS News climate unit, breaks it down.
