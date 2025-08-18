Trump administration to scrutinize "good moral character" for U.S. citizenship more thoroughly Federal immigration officials are now being instructed to expand their criteria of a key requirement for U.S. citizenship. Demonstrating a "good moral character" has been a longstanding requirement for citizenship under both Republican and Democratic administrations, but that requirement was previously seen as fulfilled if an applicant has a clean criminal record. CBS News immigration and politics reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez has more.