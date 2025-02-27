Watch CBS News

Trump administration taking control of White House press pool

Covering a president as part of the White House press pool dates back to the presidency of Franklin D. Roosevelt. The pool assignments are done on a rotating basis, which the White House Correspondents Association handled until this week. Now, the Trump White House will assign one or two slots in the pool. Marie Aberger, a former communications aide in the Obama administration, joins "America Decides" to examine the significance of the move.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.