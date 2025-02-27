Trump administration taking control of White House press pool
Covering a president as part of the White House press pool dates back to the presidency of Franklin D. Roosevelt. The pool assignments are done on a rotating basis, which the White House Correspondents Association handled until this week. Now, the Trump White House will assign one or two slots in the pool. Marie Aberger, a former communications aide in the Obama administration, joins "America Decides" to examine the significance of the move.