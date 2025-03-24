Watch CBS News

Trump administration revoking legal status of more than 500,000 migrants

The Trump administration is moving to revoke the legal status of hundreds of thousands of Latin American and Haitian migrants and will urge them to self-deport. All entered the U.S. under a Biden-era sponsorship program called CHNV which aimed to cut down on illegal immigration at the border by providing legal avenues. President Trump paused the program after he took office. CBS News immigration and politics reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez explains.
