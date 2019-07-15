News
NASA legends recall nerve-wracking moments before Apollo 11 landing
Trump administration moves to end protections for asylum seekers
Dems fire back after Trump tells congresswomen to "go back" to their countries
Man detained in American scientist's murder in Greece
Puerto Rico governor urged to resign over derogatory group chat
Boxing legend Pernell "Sweet Pea" Whitaker killed in Virginia
Trump hosts "Made in America" showcase — live updates
Few signs of expected mass immigration raids
Woman doing "advanced parachute maneuver" killed while skydiving
