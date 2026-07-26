How Trump admin cuts have compromised food safety Since May, more than 11,000 cases of cyclosporiasis, caused by a parasite, have been reported in 41 states. The outbreak comes after the Trump administration drastically cut FDA and CDC staff; disbanded a national advisory committee on how to prevent microbial contamination in food; winnowed down an early-warning surveillance program for specific pathogens; and further delayed a rule that would have required tracing contaminants from field to store. Correspondent David Pogue talks with experts who see the current compromises of food safety as "a national wake-up call."