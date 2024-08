Tropical Storm Ernesto slamming Caribbean, major power concerns in Puerto Rico Tropical Storm Ernesto is expected to become a hurricane as it barrels across the Caribbean toward Bermuda. Tuesday night, the storm slammed Puerto Rico's East Coast, bringing heavy rains, flash flooding and sustained winds up to 70 miles per hour. Juan Saca, president and CEO of Luma Energy, joined CBS News to discuss the situation with electricity on the island.