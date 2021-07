Tropical Storm Elsa makes landfall along Florida's Gulf Coast Tropical Storm Elsa made landfall along Florida's Gulf Coast, bringing heavy rain and powerful winds. Officials are warning residents of possible power outages across the state. CBS News correspondent Mireya Villarreal has more from Holmes Beach on Anna Maria Island, Florida. CBS News meteorologist and climate specialist Jeff Berardelli is tracking the storm and he joined CBSN's Tanya Rivero with the forecast.